OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 185,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,100. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

