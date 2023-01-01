OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 185,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,100. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.