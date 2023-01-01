Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in Okta by 234.1% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $227.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.