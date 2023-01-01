Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

OKTA stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $227.61.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 52.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

