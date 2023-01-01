OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.16 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $145.56 million and $25.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00006246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007704 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003200 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

