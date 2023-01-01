OpenBlox Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $415,302.12 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

