Optimism 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.79 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $196.50 million and $25.79 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005524 BTC on popular exchanges.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
