Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 531 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

