Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.