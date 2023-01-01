Optimum Investment Advisors Has $168,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.41 and its 200 day moving average is $237.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

