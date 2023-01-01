Optimum Investment Advisors Has $402,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

