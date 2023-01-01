Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

