Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

