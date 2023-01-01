Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 800 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nutrien by 40.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.03 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

