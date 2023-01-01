Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

