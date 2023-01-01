Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

