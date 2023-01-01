Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EFC. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.26%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

