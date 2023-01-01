Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,375,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

