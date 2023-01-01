Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $50.64 million and $630,217.46 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

