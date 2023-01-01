Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

