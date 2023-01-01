Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $338.40 million and $5.65 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

