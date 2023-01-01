Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 3.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE J traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 226,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,351. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

