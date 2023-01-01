Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

AJG traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 353,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

