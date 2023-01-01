Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.
OUTKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.53.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
