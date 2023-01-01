Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OUTKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.