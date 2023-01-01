Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in December

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 435,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

