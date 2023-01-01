PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $368.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.82 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,712 shares of company stock worth $1,873,179. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

