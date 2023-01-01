PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 2,450,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,320. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 333.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 348,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 268,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.