Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Par Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

