Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 859.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $19.11 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.