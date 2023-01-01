Pax Dollar Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $878.47 million and $593,451.88 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011244 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.