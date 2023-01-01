PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,002 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,442 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,022 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,483,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 797,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.