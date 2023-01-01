PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,265 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFNM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 183,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,899. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

