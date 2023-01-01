PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 724.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 958,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

