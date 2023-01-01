PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12,855.2% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591,352 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,600,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 549,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 141,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 250,529 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.