PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.11. 725,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

