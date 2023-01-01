PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.11. 1,994,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

