PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,635 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 257,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

