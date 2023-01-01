Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

