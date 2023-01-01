Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Stoneridge comprises approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 4.88% of Stoneridge worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SRI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Stoneridge



Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.



