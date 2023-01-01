Pembroke Management LTD Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,893,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Shares of MPWR opened at $353.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $401.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.