Pembroke Management LTD Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.28% of Certara worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 91.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Certara by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Certara by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,885,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,931,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

