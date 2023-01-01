Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $94.38 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.