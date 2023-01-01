Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,714 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.83% of International Money Express worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Up 1.5 %

IMXI stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.81.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 42.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

