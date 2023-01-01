Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 1,402 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CGI were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GIB stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
