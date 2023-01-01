Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.11% of Energy Recovery worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

ERII opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

