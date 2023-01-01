Pembroke Management LTD Sells 4,719 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products comprises about 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

