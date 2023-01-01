Pembroke Management LTD Sells 805 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.18% of LCI Industries worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 204.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

