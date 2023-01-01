PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 1,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

