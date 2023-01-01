Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head to Head Analysis

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -69.15, suggesting that its stock price is 7,015% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25

Profitability

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 195.14%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57% Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.07 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -21.78 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 600.96 -$12.90 million $0.20 9.60

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

