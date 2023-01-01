Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & BCE (NYSE:BCE) Head to Head Survey

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pervasip and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 3 3 0 2.50

BCE has a consensus price target of $64.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Pervasip.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.14% 16.10% 4.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pervasip and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCE $18.71 billion 2.14 $2.27 billion $2.43 18.09

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Pervasip on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

