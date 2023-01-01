Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 1,104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,051,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petroteq Energy Price Performance
PQEFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 7,279,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,499. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Petroteq Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petroteq Energy (PQEFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.